Gov. hints at consequences for Trump assassination post

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said if a state lawmaker who expressed hope on Facebook that President Donald Trump would be assassinated doesn’t resign, steps will be taken to remove her from office.

The Republican governor Wednesday hinted at further action against Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. The St. Louis-area Democrat has resisted calls from Republicans and Democrats for her to resign for posting the comment last week that said: “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

Chappelle-Nadal deleted the post and since has apologized. But Greitens and Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson said senators should oust her from office if she doesn’t resign.