August 24, 2017
Gov. hints at consequences for Trump assassination post
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said if a state lawmaker who expressed hope on Facebook that President Donald Trump would be assassinated doesn’t resign, steps will be taken to remove her from office.

The Republican governor Wednesday hinted at further action against Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. The St. Louis-area Democrat has resisted calls from Republicans and Democrats for her to resign for posting the comment last week that said: “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

Chappelle-Nadal deleted the post and since has apologized. But Greitens and Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson said senators should oust her from office if she doesn’t resign.

Parson sent a letter to lawmakers Tuesday, asking them to call a special session to oust Chappelle-Nadal if she doesn’t step down. Greitens also could call a special session.

Parson’s request for a special session came hours after Republican and Democratic state Senate leaders removed Chappelle-Nadal from all of her legislative-committee assignments.

Expelling her from office would require a two-thirds vote.

