All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 29, 2017
Gov. Greitens sued over removal from Missouri school board
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Joplin man who was appointed to the Missouri Board of Education and then blocked from voting on the fate of the state education commissioner is suing Gov. Eric Greitens to remain on the board while discussions continue. Greitens appointed John T. ...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Joplin man who was appointed to the Missouri Board of Education and then blocked from voting on the fate of the state education commissioner is suing Gov. Eric Greitens to remain on the board while discussions continue.

Greitens appointed John T. Sumners to the board in October, but after Sumners publicly suggested the governor's staff was pressuring him to vote to remove Margie Vandeven from her job, the governor rescinded the appointment and instead nominated Jennifer Edwards of Springfield.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in Cole County asks for a temporary restraining order to allow Sumners to participate in board meetings, while removing Edwards from the board.

Greitens rescinded Sumners' appointment without written notice or a hearing. State law states education board members can't be removed by the governor "except after written notice and hearing on charges of malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance in office." Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden didn't return requests for comment Tuesday but has said the governor's actions were "obviously legal."

During a live Facebook question-and-answer session Tuesday, Greitens said he had received a lot of specific questions about the State Board of Education. He answered them with a general assertion Missouri's education system needs change while citing statistics about rising administrator pay, low teacher pay and declining student test scores from a couple of years ago.

"We're going to appoint people onto the State Board of Education who recognize that we've got to fight for our kids and that we've got to do better for kids in the state of Missouri," Greitens said.

The legal action is the latest twist in the governor's efforts to appoint board members who would vote to remove Vandeven, who is strongly supported by education groups and Democratic and Republican state lawmakers. It is still not clear why Greitens wants Vandeven removed, but Greitens appears to want to hire a new commissioner who shares his support for charter schools and other school-choice policies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sumners' appointment was rescinded and Edwards was nominated less than 24 hours before the board was set to vote on Vandeven's future Nov. 21. Sumners attended the meeting but was not allowed to vote. Vandeven survived after a 4-4 vote, with Edwards joining those who voted against her.

The board is scheduled to meet again Friday.

Besides Greitens, the lawsuit names Edwards and the seven other board members. The suit alleges barring Sumners from participating and allowing Edwards to vote and participate in meetings is "contrary to the public interest because it permits her to exercise authority based on a void act by the governor."

Sumners did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday. He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Greitens didn't tell him directly to vote against Vandeven, but he believes the assumption he would vote to remove her was the main reason he was appointed.

"They don't want to be accused of telling me how to vote, so they go through these indirect channels," Sumners said. "If you're not going to play by their rules, they kick you off the team."

The Missouri School Boards' Association said in a statement it supported the lawsuit "because it is critical that we preserve the integrity of the state Board of Education as stipulated in our constitution and state statutes."

Five of the eight board members were appointed by Greitens during the recess of the Missouri General Assembly, meaning none has been confirmed by the Senate.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy