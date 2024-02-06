Gov. Greitens subpoenaed by House investigation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens has been subpoenaed to testify before a legislative panel weighing whether to try to impeach and remove him from office over allegations of sexual misconduct and political fundraising violations, the committee announced Friday.

The subpoena to testify June 4 comes amid mounting tensions between the governor's legal team and the special House committee investigating allegations against him since March but is now facing a mid-June deadline for the House to act on any impeachment recommendation.

An attorney representing Greitens said she didn't know whether he would comply with the subpoena.

The legislative panel "has endeavored to find out the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth," chairman Rep. Jay Barnes said. But, he added, "we need documents, not stonewalling. ... We need Mr. Greitens to appear and testify under oath before this committee."

Greitens has so far declined to do so, though his attorneys have indicated he could after his criminal cases are resolved. If Greitens chooses to testify now, it could create additional risk for a criminal trial. But if he refuses to testify, that too could carry political peril.

"It's always been my observance that those that don't have anything to hide are more than willing to speak with you. Those that do have something to hide are very reluctant to speak to you," said committee vice chairman Rep. Don Phillips, who said he interviewed hundreds of witnesses during a 28-year career as Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

A woman with whom Greitens has acknowledged having an affair has testified at least seven times, including once to the House investigatory committee in March. Barnes said the panel was subpoenaing her to appear again June 5, the day after Greitens.

The governor's lawyers have been critical of the process being used by the House committee, which has declined Greitens' request to call and cross-examine witnesses during the legislative hearings. Some Greitens' supporters have suggested the House should wait until all criminal cases are resolved before pursuing impeachment, though there is no constitutional requirement to do so.

No trial date is set for a St. Louis felony charge of tampering with computer data alleging Greitens disclosed a donor list of The Mission Continues to his political fundraiser in 2015 without the permission of the St. Louis-based veterans' charity he founded.