All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 31, 2017
Gov. Greitens signs public construction project limits
EARTH CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed legislation Tuesday to ban local governments from mandating union working conditions for construction projects, a move he touted as a way to lower costs of public construction but met pushback from Democrats and unions...
By SUMMER BALLENTINE and JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens take questions from reporters after Greitens signed the Fairness in Public Construction Act on Tuesday at Automation Service in Earth City, Missouri.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, left, and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens take questions from reporters after Greitens signed the Fairness in Public Construction Act on Tuesday at Automation Service in Earth City, Missouri.J.B. Forbes ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

EARTH CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed legislation Tuesday to ban local governments from mandating union working conditions for construction projects, a move he touted as a way to lower costs of public construction but met pushback from Democrats and unions.

Missouri counties, cities and other local governments have the option to issue bid requirements mandating union working conditions for contractors if the projects are less than half funded by the state.

Greitens in a statement said those agreements "drive up the cost of construction and kill jobs."

The measure passed this year by the Republican-led Legislature will ban the practice.

Governments that violate the law will lose state funding and tax credits for two years. It takes effect Aug. 28.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who signed similar legislation in April, during a bill signing by Greitens at a remanufacturing plant in suburban St. Louis praised the action by Missouri's new GOP governor.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It's nice to have a governor who's actually delivering on behalf of the workers and taxpayers in this state," Walker said.

Greitens and other supporters said the change will give more opportunities to non-union contractors and make it cheaper to build schools and other public buildings.

But some Democratic opponents in the Legislature argued it limits local choice, will lead to low-quality workmanship on public buildings and will mean lower wages for workers.

St. Louis Democrat Sen. Jake Hummel, the secretary-treasurer of the state AFL-CIO union, told The Associated Press the so-called project labor agreements are rare and used to ensure projects are completed on time, under budget and with skilled laborers.

"When we're talking about such a small amount of projects, why are we making sure that we're taking one more tool out of a local government's toolbox?" Hummel said.

Missouri Democratic Party chairman Stephen Webber in a statement said Greitens' signature is "rubbing salt in the wounds of working families by celebrating another attack on their paychecks," referencing legislation passed this year to ban local minimum wages that are higher than the state's wage floor.

Webber also said Walker's appearance shows the governor "is attacking local workers in order to impress big money and corporate donors from around the country."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy