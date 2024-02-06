Gov. Greitens signs public construction project limits

EARTH CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens signed legislation Tuesday to ban local governments from mandating union working conditions for construction projects, a move he touted as a way to lower costs of public construction but met pushback from Democrats and unions.

Missouri counties, cities and other local governments have the option to issue bid requirements mandating union working conditions for contractors if the projects are less than half funded by the state.

Greitens in a statement said those agreements "drive up the cost of construction and kill jobs."

The measure passed this year by the Republican-led Legislature will ban the practice.

Governments that violate the law will lose state funding and tax credits for two years. It takes effect Aug. 28.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who signed similar legislation in April, during a bill signing by Greitens at a remanufacturing plant in suburban St. Louis praised the action by Missouri's new GOP governor.