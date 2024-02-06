All sections
NewsApril 23, 2017

Gov. Greitens' not-for-profit attacks fellow Republican lawmaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens' not-for-profit is running digital ads attacking a fellow Republican who has slammed the governor's use of campaign donations that are routed through not-for-profits to conceal their source. The ads from A New Missouri Inc., a not-for-profit founded in February by some of the governor's campaign staff, urge people to call Sen. ...

Associated Press
Eric Greitens
Eric Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens' not-for-profit is running digital ads attacking a fellow Republican who has slammed the governor's use of campaign donations that are routed through not-for-profits to conceal their source.

Rob Schaaf
Rob Schaaf

The ads from A New Missouri Inc., a not-for-profit founded in February by some of the governor's campaign staff, urge people to call Sen. Rob Schaaf and tell him to "stop siding with liberals," The Kansas City Star reported. The senator's cellphone number is provided.

Schaaf, a St. Joseph Republican, repeatedly derailed debate as he criticized a lack of progress on ethics reform and a pending statewide expansion of Medicaid-managed care he thinks is unconstitutional.

Besides criticizing Greitens' channeling of donations, Schaaf publicly has questioned his ties to Centene, one of three companies that received a lucrative managed-care contract. Centene was among several corporations that helped pay for the governor's inaugural festivities.

The ad, which never mentions specific legislation, also accuses Schaaf of "attempting to shut down all conservative action in the Senate because of personal political games that he is playing along with the liberals."

As a not-for-profit, A New Missouri is not required to disclose its donors and does not have to abide by campaign contribution limits.

Another ad, which is posted on Twitter, accuses Schaaf of "blocking term limits." Voters imposed term limits on the legislature in 1994. Term limits also apply to the governor and state treasurer. They do not apply to the lieutenant governor, attorney general or auditor.

"I'm saddened that the governor lacks the courage to confront me directly, but rather relies on his dark money donors to impugn my stands for liberty and the downtrodden, and against corruption," Schaaf told The Star on Friday morning.

Schaaf has sponsored legislation aimed at forcing dark-money organizations to disclose their donors. So far, it has not received a hearing.

Austin Chambers, the governor's senior adviser, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Star.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

State News
