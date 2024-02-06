Gov. Greitens' not-for-profit attacks fellow Republican lawmaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Eric Greitens' not-for-profit is running digital ads attacking a fellow Republican who has slammed the governor's use of campaign donations that are routed through not-for-profits to conceal their source.

The ads from A New Missouri Inc., a not-for-profit founded in February by some of the governor's campaign staff, urge people to call Sen. Rob Schaaf and tell him to "stop siding with liberals," The Kansas City Star reported. The senator's cellphone number is provided.

Schaaf, a St. Joseph Republican, repeatedly derailed debate as he criticized a lack of progress on ethics reform and a pending statewide expansion of Medicaid-managed care he thinks is unconstitutional.

Besides criticizing Greitens' channeling of donations, Schaaf publicly has questioned his ties to Centene, one of three companies that received a lucrative managed-care contract. Centene was among several corporations that helped pay for the governor's inaugural festivities.

The ad, which never mentions specific legislation, also accuses Schaaf of "attempting to shut down all conservative action in the Senate because of personal political games that he is playing along with the liberals."