Gov. Greitens backs workers' compensation boost for firefighters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers should make it easier for firefighters to get workers' compensation, Gov. Eric Greitens said Wednesday during a visit to the St. Louis Fire Academy.

The bill by Republican Rep. Nick Schroer would make firefighters and other first responders eligible for workers' compensation for illnesses ranging from cancer to high-blood pressure, and it would be up to employers to prove the issue was not caused by work.

Firefighters and first responders, along with police officers, also would get the benefit of the doubt in receiving workers' compensation for stress or other mental issues.

"Our firefighters, they show up every day to fight fires," Greitens said in a Facebook video. "If, God forbid, there's a situation where they have to fight cancer, they shouldn't have to fight bureaucrats to get the care they deserve."

Margie Griffin, the widow of a St. Louis firefighter who died of cancer, implored lawmakers in the video to "please, please support this bill."

The issue appears likely to gain traction when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the start of next year's roughly five-month annual session. Greitens' party leads both the House and Senate, and Democrats have filed similar bills to help firefighters and other first responders.