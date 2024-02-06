Gov. Greitens appoints 30 women to various boards, commissions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed 30 women to various state boards and commissions to fulfill a pledge his wife made earlier this month.
Greitens’ wife, Sheena Greitens, announced Oct. 3 her husband would appoint 25 women to boards and commission to honor the 25th anniversary of the Women’s Foundation.
The Women’s Foundation is a Kansas City-based group that works to promote equality and opportunity to women of all ages.
The first lady said in a statement Friday the new appointees will join a cabinet with a female majority to help make a difference on a wide range of issues.
The appointments were made to 16 boards or commissions that address issues ranging from child abuse and neglect to early education and homeland security.
