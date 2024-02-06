Gov. Greitens appears to lack board votes to fire education chief

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Four of the eight members of the State Board of Education say they oppose Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' efforts to fire the education commissioner ahead of a meeting next week during which her fate is expected to be discussed.

Two members, John "Tim" Sumners and president Charlie Shields, told The Associated Press this week they intend to vote against the firing of Education commissioner Margie Vandeven if it comes up during the meeting Tuesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported two others, Victor Lenz and Michael Jones, also would oppose the firing.

Ousting Vandeven would pave the way for Greitens to appoint a replacement, possibly an Atlanta school administrator who shares his support for charter schools and served as a White House fellow alongside Greitens in 2005. The governor used campaign funds to pay for Kenneth Zeff to visit mid-Missouri in August, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported.

Greitens hasn't elaborated why he wants to change the education commissioner, a department that is quasi-independent from the governor. The governor's spokesman, Parker Briden, did not respond to requests for comment from AP.

Three members appointed by Greitens called for next week's special meeting, during which they are expected to discuss firing Vandeven. But Sumners, another Greitens appointee, told the AP he would "absolutely not" vote her out, and the three board members appointed by former Democrat Gov. Jay Nixon also oppose the firing. It would take five out of eight votes to fire her.

Sumners said he accepted Greitens' appointment to the board, even realizing there was an expectation he would have to back the governor's plan to fire Vandeven. He said he initially agreed after the governor's staff argued the education department was plagued by incompetency, but once reviewing the matter himself, found "that was not the case."