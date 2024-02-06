Gov. Eric Greitens slams anti-Semitism

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — With his suburban St. Louis meeting with the Israeli ambassador as a backdrop, Missouri’s first Jewish governor condemned anti-Semitism after the weekend’s violence during a Virginia white nationalist rally.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Republican Eric Greitens’ comments Tuesday in Creve Coeur came three days after protesters, including neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members, clashed in Charlottesville during a rally over a decision to remove a Confederate monument.