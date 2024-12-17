Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party

Cape Girardeau’s Peter Kinder received a powerful endorsement Tuesday, Dec. 17, to become the next chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.

Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe threw his support behind the former state senator and longtime lieutenant governor.

"I asked Peter Kinder to be the party chair because he is a dedicated conservative with decades of proven leadership and a commitment to the conservative principles that guide our party," Kehoe said in a release from the Missouri Republican Party. "His extensive experience in public service and his deep understanding of Missouri’s political landscape make him the ideal choice to lead the Missouri Republican Party into the future.”

The party will elect its leadership on Feb. 1. Nick Myers serves as chairman, a position he has held since 2021.

"I am honored by Governor-elect Kehoe’s confidence in my ability to lead our party," Kinder said. "The Missouri Republican Party has an incredible opportunity to build on our successes, unify our base, and focus on advancing conservative policies that benefit every Missourian. I look forward to working with Republicans across the state to ensure our party remains strong and ready to win in 2026 and beyond.”

In 2001, Kinder served as president pro tem of the state Senate, marking Republican control of the body for the first time in a half-century. From 2005-2017, Kinder served as lieutenant governor.