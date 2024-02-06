Gospel music festival to be held in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- The 91st annual Missouri Mid-South Gospel Music Singing Convention is coming to Poplar Bluff, presenting residents with the chance to enjoy two nights of live gospel music celebration.

It will be held at New Covenant Fellowship Church at 3396 Kanell Blvd. Eight special guest performers will appear at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16.

"Come out, and you will see some of the best southern gospel singers alive today," convention committee administrator Carl Parker said.

"And it's free with a love offering," committee member and gospel singer Patsy Weaver added.

Parker and Weaver, along with Renee Voegtlin and Barbara Moreno of the group The Messengers, and Ilene Ward and Jane Parker, took over the responsibilities of the convention when longtime hosts Jerry and Sharon Mays of the gospel group Heart to Heart and Eldon Wright suffered personal losses earlier this year.

The Mid-South Gospel Music Singing Convention began in the 1930s when Malden, Missouri, community members brought potluck meals to barns, churches and auditoriums and listened to two nights of gospel music, according to materials released by the committee. This year's convention was scheduled to be held in Malden, but renovations at the town's community center forced a change of venue.

"We really appreciate New Covenant letting us use their church facilities for this convention," Weaver said.