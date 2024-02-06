Gospel music festival to be held in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- The 91st annual Missouri Mid-South Gospel Music Singing Convention is coming to Poplar Bluff, presenting residents with the chance to enjoy two nights of live gospel music celebration.
It will be held at New Covenant Fellowship Church at 3396 Kanell Blvd. Eight special guest performers will appear at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16.
"Come out, and you will see some of the best southern gospel singers alive today," convention committee administrator Carl Parker said.
"And it's free with a love offering," committee member and gospel singer Patsy Weaver added.
Parker and Weaver, along with Renee Voegtlin and Barbara Moreno of the group The Messengers, and Ilene Ward and Jane Parker, took over the responsibilities of the convention when longtime hosts Jerry and Sharon Mays of the gospel group Heart to Heart and Eldon Wright suffered personal losses earlier this year.
The Mid-South Gospel Music Singing Convention began in the 1930s when Malden, Missouri, community members brought potluck meals to barns, churches and auditoriums and listened to two nights of gospel music, according to materials released by the committee. This year's convention was scheduled to be held in Malden, but renovations at the town's community center forced a change of venue.
"We really appreciate New Covenant letting us use their church facilities for this convention," Weaver said.
Radio personalities Joyce and Ron Fowler of King of Kings Christian radio station 89.5 FM and Rick Jones of 106.1 FM will preside over this year's convention.
Parker and Weaver will appear on the first night with Corey Norris, Mitch Pullen and the bands Only Hope, Champions of the Lost, Heavenly Highway, the Reflections Quartet and the Messengers.
On stage the second night will be Mike Wellman, Lonnie Hardy, Danny Norman, Phillip Frits, The Howell Family and the bands Liberty Belles, Joyful Noise and the 2023 International Country Gospel Music Association Group of the Year, The Tipton Family Singers of Cave City, Arkansas.
The performers represent a wide range of singing styles and churches.
"This is a great chance for all denominations to get together and worship the Lord as one body of God," Parker said.
"We love spreading the word of God through music," said Weaver, pointing to the motto on the event's published schedule.
"We do this for God," Moreno added. "We don't want any glory."
