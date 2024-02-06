Gordonville roundabout construction to begin in March

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 25 and Route K in Gordonville will soon be underway, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. Work is set to start Monday, March 4, with completion anticipated Friday, Nov. 1. During construction, Highway 25 and Route K will both be reduced to one lane with 10-foot width restrictions in the vicinity of the intersection. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone and will remain in place 24 hours a day, the release said. As the project nears completion, short-term closures will be necessary as connections are made between the new and existing pavements.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
