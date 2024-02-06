Gordonville Road in Cape to close for utility work

A section of Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two to three hours at midday Tuesday, weather permitting, for utility work, according to the city’s development services office.
The street closure will allow crews to deliver a new water booster pump station to a nearby water tank, city staff said in a news release.
Only local traffic will be allowed along Gordonville Road during the delivery. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes, the release stated.
The above-ground booster pump will be easier to maintain and has additional capacity to meet ongoing water-demand growth on the city’s west side, according to the release.
It will replace an existing underground booster pump.
Similar units have been installed within the past four years at two locations along Perryville Road, the release stated.
