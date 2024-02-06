Gordonville Road in Cape to close for utility work

A section of Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau will be closed for two to three hours at midday Tuesday, weather permitting, for utility work, according to the city’s development services office.

The street closure will allow crews to deliver a new water booster pump station to a nearby water tank, city staff said in a news release.

Only local traffic will be allowed along Gordonville Road during the delivery. Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes, the release stated.