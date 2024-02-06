Gordonville house fire leaves one animal dead

Gentry said no occupants were in the house at the time, but two cats and one dog were trapped inside. First responders worked to free the animals, getting each one outside. One of the cats died and the two other animals were transported by a neighbor to an area animal clinic. Gentry said last he heard both were doing OK.

High winds pushed the fire from the rear of the house to the front. The fire chief estimated it took crews around an hour to get the flames under control and they were on the scene for another two hours. Around 40 firefighters from six different departments responded to the incident.

Gentry said the house was a total loss. The fire did not spread to other residences.