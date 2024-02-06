All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 21, 2023

Gordonville house fire leaves one animal dead

A Wednesday night, April 19, house fire in Gordonville resulted in the death of one animal. Fire chief Michael Gentry of the Gordonville Fire Protection District said crews responded to a house at Red Hawk Ridge around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The back of the residence was ablaze when firefighters arrived...

Nathan English

A Wednesday night, April 19, house fire in Gordonville resulted in the death of one animal.

Fire chief Michael Gentry of the Gordonville Fire Protection District said crews responded to a house at Red Hawk Ridge around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The back of the residence was ablaze when firefighters arrived.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gentry said no occupants were in the house at the time, but two cats and one dog were trapped inside. First responders worked to free the animals, getting each one outside. One of the cats died and the two other animals were transported by a neighbor to an area animal clinic. Gentry said last he heard both were doing OK.

High winds pushed the fire from the rear of the house to the front. The fire chief estimated it took crews around an hour to get the flames under control and they were on the scene for another two hours. Around 40 firefighters from six different departments responded to the incident.

Gentry said the house was a total loss. The fire did not spread to other residences.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy