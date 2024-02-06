Gordonville Fire Protection District purchases water-rescue equipment

The Gordonville Fire Protection District utilized a matching MFA Incorporated grant through the MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute to purchase new water-rescue equipment.
The new equipment consists of 12 life vests, 75-foot rope throw bags and water rescue helmets. In addition, a water rescue class is included and each new item will be installed on the department's apparatuses.
"We have three swiftwater techs in our department," Capt. Michael Gentry said. "This equipment will be used for them and also for the rest of our members when they respond to a water emergency or assist the Region E Homeland Security Team when they respond for a mutual-aid assist in our jurisdiction.
"Other members who aren't techs are able to support the team and the techs by assisting with equipment, helping on the banks of the emergency or deploying the throw bags to try to reach the citizen that is in need. They will then also be fully protected by having their safety items on."
According to Gentry, the Gordonville Fire Protection District responds to a handful of water emergency calls each year. The incidents include vehicles driving into ponds, vehicles stuck in flood waters and possible drownings.
"We will respond to other county agencies to help if needed, and we also have flooding in our own district to the south and west that we respond to," Gentry said. "Our station 3 is right outside of a flood plain area."
