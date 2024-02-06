Gordonville Fire Protection District purchases water-rescue equipment

The Gordonville Fire Protection District utilized a matching MFA Incorporated grant through the MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute to purchase new water-rescue equipment.

The new equipment consists of 12 life vests, 75-foot rope throw bags and water rescue helmets. In addition, a water rescue class is included and each new item will be installed on the department's apparatuses.

"We have three swiftwater techs in our department," Capt. Michael Gentry said. "This equipment will be used for them and also for the rest of our members when they respond to a water emergency or assist the Region E Homeland Security Team when they respond for a mutual-aid assist in our jurisdiction.