Gordonville Elementary welcoming students back ahead of classes

Gordonville Elementary teachers and staff are making videos to welcome students back after being out of the building since March, ready to learn again later this month.

Joseph Moore, music teacher at Gordonville Elementary who also teaches at North Elementary and Millersville Elementary, wrote an upbeat, cheerful song for his students.

“I wanted to get them back in the spirit to be back in school and be excited,” Moore said. “COVID-19 robbed them of last school year, and we’ve been out of school so long. I just wanted them to have a moment to be excited about school.”

Moore acknowledged the uncertainty around starting school, “but it’s not a scary place. It’s a place where we are going to come together. We’re ready to learn again.”

He put together the song and video after a message from building principal Christine Zirges in May, encouraging all faculty and staff to think about doing a welcome-back video ahead of the face-to-face school year beginning Aug. 24.