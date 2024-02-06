GOP state senator appointed Missouri lieutenant governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Gov. Mike Parson appointed state Senate Majority Floor Leader Mike Kehoe to be the new lieutenant governor Monday, despite some legal uncertainty about whether he has the authority to fill the position.

Missouri's constitution isn't clear on whether a governor has the authority to appoint a lieutenant governor, which is the state's second-ranking executive position. Historically, some governors have claimed the right to do so, but legislators have argued the position must be filled by voters, since the governor and lieutenant governor are elected separately.

The lieutenant governor's office has been vacant since June 1, when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned and Parson ascended to the top spot.

Both Parson and Kehoe are Republicans.

Speaking in his office, the governor said the move was both legal and necessary for the health of the state.

"You're going to see the lieutenant governor's office become much busier of a role," Parson said. He added he hoped Kehoe would be able to focus on infrastructure, workforce development and government efficiency.

Kehoe was sworn in shortly after the announcement.

The constitution provides no details about how a lieutenant governor should be replaced, but it does give governors the power to fill vacancies, "unless otherwise provided by law." Missouri law, meanwhile, stipulates the governor has the power to fill empty elected offices, but it lists a few exceptions, including the role of lieutenant governor. Another law states the governor and lieutenant governor should remain in office "until their successors are elected and qualified."

Parson's office released a statement Monday afternoon quoting five former governors supporting Parson's interpretation of the law.

Joe Bednar, a Democrat who served as legal counsel for three governors, and Lowell Pearson, a Republican and former chief counsel to Gov. Matt Blunt, also told The Associated Press they believed the appointment was legal.

The fact state law concerning appointments excluded the office of lieutenant governor didn't mean one couldn't be appointed, each argued. It just meant there was no special process to follow, and since the constitution noted the state "shall" have a lieutenant governor, Parson was obligated to fill the vacancy.

"It just simply is not clear enough to remove the constitutional appointment power that the governor has, in my judgment," Pearson said about state law.

Bednar said: "The constitution always trumps state statute. ... I feel like it's straight-forward."