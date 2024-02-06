GOP split on alternative to Greitens in Mo. Senate race

ST. LOUIS — For all their angst about the possibility of former Gov. Eric Greitens winning the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri, GOP leaders haven't coalesced behind an alternative.

Greitens resigned in 2018 while facing multiple investigations, including one into whether he blackmailed a woman during an extramarital affair. Yet the former Navy SEAL officer maintains a base of GOP support, has solid fundraising numbers and remains a threat to win in a multi-candidate primary.

That worries GOP leaders, who fear Greitens would be a weak candidate in the November general election and lose to the Democratic nominee, costing Republicans a seemingly safe seat in a red state and potentially a chance at control in a narrowly divided Senate. Their anxiety comes amid a series of recent GOP missteps including recruiting stumbles, weak fundraising and infighting that is threatening what had been considered a smooth path to the Senate majority.

Nevertheless, Republicans are split on their choice to replace GOP Sen. Roy Blunt, who is retiring after two terms. One potential 2024 presidential contender, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, has endorsed U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Another possible White House hopeful, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, has backed Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Others haven't made an endorsement at all, including Blunt, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Gov. Mike Parson. Most importantly, neither has former President Donald Trump, who won the state over Democrat Joe Biden by 15 percentage points in 2020.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference Aug. 6, 2020, in St. Louis. Schmitt, who is running for U.S. Senate, has been endorsed by possible 2024 White House hopeful U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

Missouri Republican Party Chair Nick Myers said the party will not endorse a candidate for the Aug. 2 primary. GOP strategist James Harris doesn't think the party needs to.

"We have credible, conservative alternatives to disgraced candidate Eric Greitens, and I expect the Party trusts that voters will choose one of these other candidates," Harris said in an email.

Greitens, speaking to reporters last month in Jefferson City after filing for the primary, said he doesn't need the support of "RINOs" — Republicans In Name Only — to win the nomination.

"The people of Missouri are with us, and that's what they're going to see on primary day, and that's what they're going to see in November at the election," he said.

McConnell has suggested he could get involved in state primaries if an "unelectable" general election candidate becomes poised to win.

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., speaks to reporters March 25, 2014, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hartzler who is running for U.S. Senate has been endorsed by potential 2024 presidential contender U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri. Lauren Victoria Burke ~ Associated Press, file

"People are thinking there's no way we could screw this up. Well, it's always possible," McConnell told reporters recently. "Part of my job is to try to prevent us from screwing this up by nominating people for the Senate who can win the primary but can't win the general."

Republicans are still haunted by the Senate race in Missouri a decade ago, when Democrat Claire McCaskill coasted to reelection in the Republican-leaning state after her conservative opponent, Todd Akin, said women's bodies have a way of avoiding pregnancies in cases of "legitimate rape."