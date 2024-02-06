All sections
NewsAugust 30, 2017
GOP senator says he won't vote to expel over Facebook post
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Republican state senator has told his colleagues in a letter this week he won't vote to expel a Democrat who briefly posted on Facebook she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated. The Kansas City Star reported Sen. Bob Dixon of Springfield said Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's post was "intemperate and embarrassing." ...
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Republican state senator has told his colleagues in a letter this week he won’t vote to expel a Democrat who briefly posted on Facebook she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated.

The Kansas City Star reported Sen. Bob Dixon of Springfield said Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s post was “intemperate and embarrassing.”

But Dixon said he wouldn’t vote to expel her, quoting the Bible verse in which Jesus asks those without sin to cast the first stone against a woman accused of breaking ancient law.

Chappelle-Nadal deleted the comment and said posting it was a mistake. She later publicly apologized to Trump and his family.

Twenty-three of the 33 senators would have to vote to expel Chappelle-Nadal. Republicans hold 24 seats and the Democrats hold nine.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

