GOP Senate hopefuls contrast campaigns

Two Republican candidates for one of the state's U.S. Senate seats visited Cape Girardeau on Friday to make their case for election.

Vicky Hartzler, in her sixth term representing the 4th District in Congress, and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey spoke at a Cape Girardeau County Republicans group meeting, agreeing on various subjects -- national defense and social issues among them -- while also contrasting their backgrounds and reasons for seeking the seat. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection.

Hartzler touted her rural Missouri upbringing, touting her agricultural roots. She noted she grew up working on the family farm and she and her husband also farm, have a cattle operation and sell farm equipment at several locations.

"So, I have signed the front of a paycheck and not just the back, and I know the impact of inflation and regulation and taxation on jobs and trying to create jobs. That's what we need now to get this economy going again," she said.

A former teacher and volunteer with a program for at-risk teens, she recounted early reluctance to enter politics but told the group her six years as a state representative and years in Congress have given her experience and seniority.

Mark McCloskey

"I am strong on the border, strong on academics for education, strong on values," she noted. "I believe that Missouri can be part of the solution. We are in crisis, but the country needs us. They need our values. They need our ideas, and I am the only one running in this race that has that experience and that track record of fighting and winning in Washington to get things done."