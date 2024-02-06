GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt said Monday he will not seek reelection, making him the fifth Republican in the Senate to bow out rather than seek another term.

Blunt, who turned 71 in January, was widely expected to seek a third term in 2022. Before election to the Senate, he served seven terms in the U.S. House. He also served two terms as Missouri’s secretary of state from 1985 to 1993.

Blunt, speaking at an afternoon news conference in Springfield, Missouri, said the Capitol insurrection Jan. 6 was not a factor in his decision. He also said he was confident he would have won a third Senate term.

“I felt good about getting elected,” Blunt said. “What I felt less good about, whether I wanted to go 26 years in the Congress or 32 years in the Congress and eliminate the other things I might get a chance to do when I leave the Congress.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called Blunt’s retirement “a loss for the Republican conference and the entire Senate.”

“In just 10 years in this body, he’s quickly become a true leader, a policy heavyweight, and a driving force behind both key conservative victories and essential bipartisan work,” McConnell said in a statement.

Blunt’s Missouri colleague, Republican Josh Hawley, called Blunt “a Missouri institution.”

“A consummate legislator, Roy has worked tirelessly for the state he loves and has served Missourians with distinction,” Hawley said in a statement.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., waves as he walks to catch a flight after holding a news conference inside Springfield-Branson National Airport on Monday in Springfield, Missouri. Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

Blunt is the No. 4 in Senate Republican leadership. The five Senate Republicans not seeking reelection could set up contested primaries highlighting divisions between far-right, Donald Trump-aligned Republicans and the old guard of the party. The others are Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Two other Republicans — Sens. Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin — have not said whether they plan to seek reelection.

In Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, in particular, Democrats have hopes of winning seats. Of the remaining three, Missouri and Ohio have both trended Republican in recent years, and Alabama should be safe for the GOP.

It’s not clear whether Trump-induced Republican turmoil is playing a major role in Senate retirements so far. Blunt said he had a “good” relationship with Trump. While he has generally supported Trump, Blunt has broken with him occasionally.

Like most Republican senators, he voted against Trump’s effort to upend his November election loss. He also opposed Trump’s veto of last year’s sweeping defense policy bill, and backed a failed effort to prevent Trump from unilaterally shifting money to border-wall construction.

Of the five announced retirees, four are 65 or older and all have been in Congress for a decade or more. Ohio’s Portman said he had wearied of the intense polarization of today’s politics, but none of the others publicly suggested the political atmosphere contributed to their decisions.

Blunt offered some advice for potential candidates: Lose the my-way-or-the-highway philosophy.