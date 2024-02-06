All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 25, 2022

GOP rejects filing fee from indicted Mo. lawmaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Republican Party on Wednesday said it would not accept a filing fee from a state representative who is facing federal fraud charges. Rep. Patricia Derges, a first-term Republican from Nixa, was indicted last year by federal authorities, who alleged she filed nearly $900,000 in claims for COVID-19 treatments that were not performed or had already been performed...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Republican Party on Wednesday said it would not accept a filing fee from a state representative who is facing federal fraud charges.

Rep. Patricia Derges, a first-term Republican from Nixa, was indicted last year by federal authorities, who alleged she filed nearly $900,000 in claims for COVID-19 treatments that were not performed or had already been performed.

A 23-count indictment also alleges Derges, an assistant physician, administered amniotic fluid, which she falsely claimed contained stem cells, as treatment for COVID-19 and other diseases.

Missouri Republican Party Treasurer Pat Thomas said Wednesday the party won't accept Derges' candidate filing fee as long as she has felony charges pending against her.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Filing for the August primary ends March 29.

Derges. who was seeking reelection to the House, did not immediately respond to messages sent to her at the Capitol.

Derges was been stripped of her committee assignments in the House. And her narcotics license was placed on probation for three years earlier this month.

Derges has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial is set for June 6.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy