GOP rejects filing fee from indicted Mo. lawmaker

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Republican Party on Wednesday said it would not accept a filing fee from a state representative who is facing federal fraud charges.

Rep. Patricia Derges, a first-term Republican from Nixa, was indicted last year by federal authorities, who alleged she filed nearly $900,000 in claims for COVID-19 treatments that were not performed or had already been performed.

A 23-count indictment also alleges Derges, an assistant physician, administered amniotic fluid, which she falsely claimed contained stem cells, as treatment for COVID-19 and other diseases.

Missouri Republican Party Treasurer Pat Thomas said Wednesday the party won't accept Derges' candidate filing fee as long as she has felony charges pending against her.