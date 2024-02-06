GOP Missouri Attorney General Schmitt running for US Senate

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Wednesday announced he’s making a bid to replace Roy Blunt in the Senate, setting up a Republican primary against former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Schmitt is a strong contender with a record of winning statewide elections and is backed by Missouri mega-donor Rex Sinquefield.

In a written release, Schmitt pushed his conservative credentials, tied himself to former President Donald Trump and railed against “the radical left.”

“Missourians know from my public service that they can count on me to stand up to the Biden administration, fight to preserve President Trump’s America First agenda and keep this seat in safe pro-Trump Republican hands,” Schmitt said.

He highlighted his December decision to add Missouri to a list of more than 15 states asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging President Joe Biden’s election victory.

And on Wednesday, Schmitt and officials from a dozen other states sued the Biden administration to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water, and to reschedule canceled sales of leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states.

Blunt’s March 8 announcement not to run for another term opened the floodgates for Republicans interested in succeeding him. But the GOP field is narrowing. Early favorite Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft bowed out, as did Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Political scientists have speculated Republicans are trying to unify around a single candidate to avoid a potentially damaging primary. Greitens’ candidacy complicates that.

Greitens, who has been laying the groundwork for a comeback for months if not years, is a polarizing figure unpopular with the state’s Republican establishment.

The former Navy SEAL officer was once seen as a rising star in Republican politics, possibly even a future presidential candidate.