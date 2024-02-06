GOP lawmakers want to stop judges from rewriting ballots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A proposal before the Missouri Legislature would ban judges from changing ballot language written by the Legislature.

The House gave first-round approval Wednesday night to the proposal sponsored by Rep. John Wiemann, a Republican from O'Fallon.

The proposal comes after two courts rewrote language before last year's election on proposed constitutional amendment to change how Missouri was to draw state legislative districts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The proposal also banned lobbyist gifts. Lawmakers considered that portion of the bill more popular with voters than the redistricting segment, so it was first in the ballot language.

But Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce rewrote the summary after ruling the language was "insufficient and unfair" and violated Missouri law. The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District made more changes before the proposal appeared on the ballot.