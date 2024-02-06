All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 14, 2021

GOP groups to honor former officials

Area Republicans will gather Thursday in part to honor former elected officials in the region. The celebration is planned at the annual Christmas party of the three Republican Auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County. Invited legislators to be honored are Mary Kasten, David Schwab, Mark Richardson, Jim Graham, Patrick Naeger and Bill Foster, as well as Peter Kinder, former state lieutenant governor and state senator...

Southeast Missourian

Area Republicans will gather Thursday in part to honor former elected officials in the region.

The celebration is planned at the annual Christmas party of the three Republican Auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County.

Invited legislators to be honored are Mary Kasten, David Schwab, Mark Richardson, Jim Graham, Patrick Naeger and Bill Foster, as well as Peter Kinder, former state lieutenant governor and state senator.

"I am excited to announce that we will be honoring the service given by Republican Legislators from the 1980s and 1990s," Victor R. Gunn, president of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, said in a release. "These individuals paved the way for those who stand in elected office today. It is important to remember the service provided by them and the tireless work that they engaged in order to bring us the Republican majorities in the Missouri Legislature today." Gunn added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kinder will be the master of ceremonies.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the program will begin at 7 p.m. at The Concourse at 429 Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau.

Hors d'oeuvres and refreshments will be served.

Admission is free. All are welcome. Dress is casual.

"We look forward to celebrating Christmas with old friends and making new ones," Gunn said. "And we are thankful for all of the service that our past and present office holders have given."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy