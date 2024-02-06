GOP groups to honor former officials

Area Republicans will gather Thursday in part to honor former elected officials in the region.

The celebration is planned at the annual Christmas party of the three Republican Auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County.

Invited legislators to be honored are Mary Kasten, David Schwab, Mark Richardson, Jim Graham, Patrick Naeger and Bill Foster, as well as Peter Kinder, former state lieutenant governor and state senator.

"I am excited to announce that we will be honoring the service given by Republican Legislators from the 1980s and 1990s," Victor R. Gunn, president of the Southeast Missouri Pachyderm Club, said in a release. "These individuals paved the way for those who stand in elected office today. It is important to remember the service provided by them and the tireless work that they engaged in order to bring us the Republican majorities in the Missouri Legislature today." Gunn added.