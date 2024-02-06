GOP Gov. Parson announces 2020 bid to keep his job

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Mike Parson is Missouri's unexpected governor, assuming power when his predecessor resigned in scandal.

A little more than a year into his mostly uneventful stewardship of the state, the Republican governor announced Sunday he's seeking a full term, and his folksy and low-key approach seems to be playing well following the tumultuous and brief reign of the man he replaced, Eric Greitens.

"I want to create opportunities for education. Key word, 'opportunities,'" Parson said in his announcement. "When these politicians say the word 'free,' we all know what that means. That means that you and I are going to have to pay for it. Because when it comes to government, nothing is free."

The 63-year-old Republican will face off against Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only Democrat and woman currently holding a statewide office. University of Missouri-St. Louis political-scientist David Kimball said she's the best candidate the Democrats have, but she faces an uphill battle winning in Missouri, which overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump for president in 2016 and resisted the gains Democrats made in many other states during last year's midterm elections.

"Missouri families can't afford four more years of Governor Parson," Galloway said in a statement. She criticized the drop in Medicaid rolls during Parson's tenure and cited the trend of rural hospitals closing in the state.

Missouri state Auditor Nicole Galloway listens to attendees during the Governor's Ham Breakfast on Aug. 17, 2017, at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press, file

A cattle rancher and grandfather of six, Parson ran for governor four years ago but quickly dropped out, fearing his message would get lost in a crowded Republican field that included Greitens. Parson ran instead for lieutenant governor, and he won. In Missouri, the governor and lieutenant governor run separately.

Parson took over in June 2018 when Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment over alleged campaign finance violations and sexual misconduct related to an extramarital affair. A grand jury indicted Greitens on felony invasion of privacy charges for allegedly taking a partially nude photo of the woman without her permission. However, the prosecutor later dropped the charges and Greitens has repeatedly denied he committed any crimes.

Parson's leadership has "allowed state government to relax a bit," said Robynn Kuhlmann, a University of Central Missouri political scientist. Aside from signing a contentious ban on most abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy, his tenure has been largely quiet.

His understated and collegial approach is almost the opposite of the flashy and combative style Greitens employed as governor. Greitens felt at home rappelling into a rodeo before the cameras, while Parson seems comfortable visiting cotton gins. In a tweet announcing the birth of his sixth grandchild in August, Parson wrote "many folks call me 'Governor,' but to my grandkids I'm just 'Gramps.'" And he chose Bolivar, near his ranch, for his campaign announcement.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said Greitens didn't understand how the legislative process works. Parson leans into more than a decade of experience as a former lawmaker to build bridges with the Republican-controlled Legislature.