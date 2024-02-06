JEFFERSON CITY — GOP infighting and a record-breaking, 50-hour Democratic filibuster Friday killed a Republican push to make amending Missouri's constitution harder, an effort in part aimed at thwarting an upcoming ballot measure on abortion-rights.

The GOP-led Senate adjourned Friday morning — nearly eight hours before the 6 p.m. deadline for lawmakers to pass legislation this year — without passing what was a top priority for Republicans this year.

The Senate's early departure came after Democrats spent Monday, Tuesday and half of Wednesday blocking all work in hopes of pushing Republicans to strip a ban on noncitizens voting, which is already illegal in Missouri, from the proposed constitutional amendment.

Democrats argued that Republicans pushed for the provision to persuade voters to support an effort to limit their own power at the polls.

"Republicans wanted to make it harder to amend the constitution," Senate Democratic Minority Leader John Rizzo told reporters Friday. "We recognize they have a supermajority, but we wouldn't let them trick people."

Without the votes to force Senate Democrats to sit down, the Republican bill sponsor on Wednesday ended the filibuster by instead asking the House to pass a version without the noncitizen voting language. The House refused.

House Speaker Dean Plocher in a Friday statement said without the language on noncitizen voting, the measure was "so weak that it would ultimately fail if put on the ballot."

The House on Friday instead passed another amendment to ban both ranked-choice voting and noncitizen voting. The measure will go before voters this fall.

Republicans also wanted to put the proposed change to the initiative petition process before voters in August, with some hoping that voters would approve the higher threshold for amending the constitution before an expected November vote on abortion rights.

Missouri banned almost all abortions immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned Roe v. Wade. The pending amendment would enshrine abortion in the constitution and only allow lawmakers to regulate it after viability.