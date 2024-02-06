GOP donor funds abortion referendum effort

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A prominent donor to Republican causes has contributed $1 million to a newly formed political action committee aimed at overturning Missouri's restrictive new abortion law.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a filing with state campaign regulators shows David Humphreys of Joplin, Missouri, contributed to the Committee to Protect the Rights of Victims of Rape & Incest. Humphreys' is the first known contribution to the PAC, and comes after he had said he would back a referendum asking voters to overturn the new law if Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed it.

Humphreys and his family are longtime conservative donors and contributed more than $14 million to Republicans during the 2016 election cycle.

Humphreys publicly urged Parson to veto the abortion bill, saying the lack of exceptions allowing for abortion in cases of rape and incest "is bad public policy and bad for Missourians."

The new law bans abortions at eight weeks with exceptions only for medical emergencies. If Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, that ruling would trigger another provision in Missouri's law outlawing nearly all abortions at any stage of pregnancy.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said last week he rejected two referendum petitions aimed at repealing the sweeping abortion law -- one backed by the ACLU of Missouri and the other backed by Humphreys. Ashcroft cited a provision in the Missouri Constitution prohibiting referendums on legislation that has already taken effect.