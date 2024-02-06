GOP candidates seek three state House posts

Tuesday's Republican primary election will feature three races for seats in the state House of Representatives.

District 147

State Sen. Wayne Wallingford and former Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss are seeking the seat held by state Rep. Kathy Swan, who is seeking a state Senate seat. The district covers the city of Cape Girardeau.

Wallingford has represented District 27 in the state Senate since 2012 and is term-limited in the seat.

Announcing his candidacy, he said his experience in the Legislature would help him better represent the district.

"I am very close with the governor and the lieutenant governor," he said, noting his relationships with state senators. "So it will be a lot easier getting things done having served with those senators," he aid.

Wallingford said criminal justice reform is a priority and researching legislation is an important part of serving as a lawmaker.

"When I first went into the House, I said I would read every bill. This was my ninth year in the Legislature, and I read every bill," he said. "I do my own research and I know those bills by heart."

Wallingford, who has a human-resources position as the "chief people officer" for McDonald's of Southeast Missouri, said he likes being a legislator.

"I just enjoy serving my constituents and getting things done for them," he said. "It is very rewarding."

Voss said he would bring a new perspective to the seat.

"When I hear from people throughout the community, they are ready for a fresh set of eyes -- a new conservative voice," he said when he announced his candidacy.

He said he would focus on economic issues.

"We need to grow our economy and hold our government accountable to use our taxes responsibly by eliminating waste and bureaucracy. We need to allow our businesses to grow and thrive and help them by cutting red tape and getting out of the way," he said.

He also noted he is "pro-life and will always uphold the constitutional rights of all Missourians -- including their right to life and their right to bear arms."

Voss is former chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Party. He served on the Cape Girardeau City Council from 2006 to 2014.