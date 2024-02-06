GOP candidates seek three state House posts

Tuesday's Republican primary election will feature three races for seats in the state House of Representatives.
State Sen. Wayne Wallingford and former Cape Girardeau City Council member John Voss are seeking the seat held by state Rep. Kathy Swan, who is seeking a state Senate seat. The district covers the city of Cape Girardeau.
Wallingford has represented District 27 in the state Senate since 2012 and is term-limited in the seat.
Announcing his candidacy, he said his experience in the Legislature would help him better represent the district.
"I am very close with the governor and the lieutenant governor," he said, noting his relationships with state senators. "So it will be a lot easier getting things done having served with those senators," he aid.
Wallingford said criminal justice reform is a priority and researching legislation is an important part of serving as a lawmaker.
"When I first went into the House, I said I would read every bill. This was my ninth year in the Legislature, and I read every bill," he said. "I do my own research and I know those bills by heart."
Wallingford, who has a human-resources position as the "chief people officer" for McDonald's of Southeast Missouri, said he likes being a legislator.
"I just enjoy serving my constituents and getting things done for them," he said. "It is very rewarding."
Voss said he would bring a new perspective to the seat.
"When I hear from people throughout the community, they are ready for a fresh set of eyes -- a new conservative voice," he said when he announced his candidacy.
He said he would focus on economic issues.
"We need to grow our economy and hold our government accountable to use our taxes responsibly by eliminating waste and bureaucracy. We need to allow our businesses to grow and thrive and help them by cutting red tape and getting out of the way," he said.
He also noted he is "pro-life and will always uphold the constitutional rights of all Missourians -- including their right to life and their right to bear arms."
Voss is former chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Party. He served on the Cape Girardeau City Council from 2006 to 2014.
"I've always tried to find ways I can give back to the community that has given so much to me and my family," Voss said.
The winner will face Democrat Angy Leighton in November.
The district spans parts of Scott and Mississippi counties.
The candidates are Will Perry and Jamie Burger. Rep. Holly Rehder holds the seat, but is seeking a state Senate post.
Perry is a real estate agent and small-business owner. A Navy veteran, Perry, 30, runs a small warehousing business and serves on the Southeast Missouri Realtors Board of Directors.
"As a lifelong entrepreneur and military veteran, I've seen first hand how government hurts more than it helps," Perry said when announcing his candidacy. "Limited government is crucial in advancing the American dream. I want to see more Missourians starting businesses, creating jobs and keeping more of their hard-earned money."
He said his legislative priorities are to create jobs, improve education and promote "Southeast Missouri values in Jefferson City."
He noted the district's agriculture industry and said he would work to protect those interests.
"As the grandson of a farmer, we have the right to manage our properties as good stewards of the land without government interference," he explained. "I believe in restricting the use of eminent domain, sound river-management policies that do not threaten the flooding of farmland, supporting current state law allowing children to work on family farms."
Burger is former presiding commissioner for Scott County and served on that body for 18 years.
When asked about his legislative priorities, Burger said it's to not burden government anymore because every bill adds cost to government and makes government bigger.
"I think we get in there and see what we can tweak to make what we have maybe better," he said. "I don't want to do anything to add costs to state government or county government or federal government."
Burger said some rules and regulations need to be untied.
"We need to let farmers farm -- whether it be in livestock or row-crop farming or vegetables or whatever it may be. I think we put too many rules and regulations, even on business and industry," he said.
The district covers the northern half of Perry County. Incumbent Dale Wright is facing Bryant Wolfin.
Wright is serving his first term. He serves as majority whip in the House. He is 69 years old and also works in the medical supply field.
Ste. Genevieve resident Wolfin, 29, has served on the Ste. Genevieve Board of Aldermen. He owns several convenience stores.
Reporting by Leonna Heuring and Southeast Missourian.