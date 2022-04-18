GOP aspirants tout state House candidacies for District 147

This story is updated.

The Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot will feature three candidates running in Missouri House District 147 — a seat left vacant by the resignation of Wayne Wallingford.

Wallingford left office in late December to accept a role on Gov. Mike Parson's Cabinet as state director of revenue.

One hopeful is a current member of Cape Girardeau City Council; another is a former Cape Girardeau councilman who served two four-year terms during the tenures of former mayors Harry Rediger and Jay Knudtson; the third is the owner of a Cape Girardeau real estate brokerage and former teacher who has never before sought elective office.

All three appeared at an April 1 forum hosted by Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson.

The candidates were each given a chance to talk about themselves and their desire to represent the district, which takes in the City of Cape Girardeau, in the General Assembly. For reasons of space and clarity, some of the candidates' remarks may be edited.

John Voss Jeff Long

John Voss

"I'm a fifth generation Cape Girardeau resident and Cape is my hometown. I worked for 33 years as an engineer at Procter & Gamble and my views mirror those of the conservative Christian values of the area.

"I'm a former president of the Board of Directors for Cape Area Habitat for Humanity and served from 2006 to 2014 on Cape Girardeau City Council, representing Ward 1.

"I was on the council when the city was awarded the state's 13th license for a casino. I led the charge and was under a lot of criticism at the time for backing an urban deer hunt in the ward I represented. We've seen great results from that (hunt). You need a level of courage to speak the unpopular thing.

"As your representative in Jefferson City, I'm not interested in just a seat at the table but ensuring our district gets its fair share of state funding.

"I defend the sanctity of life and will protect the First and Second Amendments. I support the rule of law and law enforcement. I oppose federal overreach. I'm for lower taxes and a smaller and more accountable government."

Voss said he lamented the tone and expense of District 27 state Senate campaign in August 2020, in which Holly Rehder defeated Kathy Swan, vowing to run "a clean campaign."

Elaine Edgar Jeff Long

Elaine Edgar

"I've spent 15 years as a Realtor and own my own brokerage, SEMO Home Realty in Cape. I have negotiated $150 million in real estate contracts and will take these strong negotiation skills to Jefferson City.

"I'm a proud supporter of (former President Donald) Trump's agenda and we're heading down the wrong path.

"I was not born with a silver spoon in my mouth. I was one of six kids and we were extremely poor. I started picking fruit by age 8, and by age 12, I was cleaning houses.

"I will not be a RINO, a Republican-in-name-only. Too much is at stake to bow down to the woke mob. I will not raise taxes. I will not authorize one penny for immigration.