GOP again targets McCaskill's wealth in Senate election

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a bid for a third term, a tactic that's failed to bring her down in past elections but could continue to dog her campaign.

While McCaskill said she's spent her career fighting for Missourians on pocketbook issues by supporting policies such as cutting red tape for businesses and federal job training programs, Republican challenger Josh Hawley has described her as "rich and liberal."

An analysis by Roll Call ranked McCaskill the 24th richest member of Congress, with an estimated $26.9 million net worth. Much of her wealth is attributed to the business success of her husband Joseph Shepard, which was well-established when they married in 2002.

The latest criticisms center on news reports her husband has invested $1 million in Matrix Capital Management, a U.S.-based fund feeding into a "master fund" located in the Cayman Islands. Hawley spokeswoman Kelli Ford called McCaskill a "phony" after she previously co-sponsored legislation targeting tax havens, but McCaskill spokeswoman Meira Bernstein has said she makes policy decisions based on what's good for Missourians, not her husband.

McCaskill also has faced pushback over her use of a private plane during some parts of a state tour her campaign promoted with photos of her campaign RV.

McCaskill spokesman Eric Mee said it "must be campaign season again; the party of Donald Trump is attacking Claire for her husband's wealth." When asked whether her finances impact her ability to serve Missourians' interests, he said: "No. Does Donald Trump's?"

Hawley makes a $153,000 salary as Missouri's attorney general. Financial disclosure forms list him and his wife, Erin Hawley, as having a minimum of about $520,000 in assets -- substantially smaller than Shepard's fortune, but enough for the family to afford some luxuries. Erin Hawley, who grew up on a ranch, in a statement said she recently saved up to buy the family horse, Snap, "because I want the boys to learn how to ride and punch cows."

McCaskill's political opponents have long sought to make an issue of her wealth.

Her gubernatorial primary opponent, former Gov. Bob Holden, in 2004 aired an ad accusing Shepard of running dangerous nursing homes that helped finance McCaskill's campaign. In the 2006 Senate race, Republican Sen. Jim Talent ran an ad accusing Shepard and McCaskill of using an insurance company based in the Bahamas as a tax shelter, which they denied. During McCaskill's last re-election bid, former Republican U.S. Rep. Todd Akin ran an ad criticizing about $1 million in housing subsidies financed through the 2009 stimulus act that went to businesses affiliated with Shepard.