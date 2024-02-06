Goodwill returns accidentally donated Acuff fiddle to owner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A fiddle believed to be once owned by the late country music star Roy Acuff is back with its owners after it accidentally was donated to a Goodwill store in Missouri.

The instrument was anonymously donated. Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas put it up for auction Dec. 27.

The Kansas City Star reported that after bidding began, a member of the family that mistakenly donated the fiddle asked to have it returned.