Hundreds attended the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau, raising thousands of dollars to support the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund.

Tickets to the show required a minimum $10 donation to the fund, which goes directly to local families undergoing cancer treatment.

Local band director and Sounds of the Season producer Jerry Ford first pitched the idea of the benefit concert to Southeast Hospital shortly after his brother was diagnosed with multiple myeloma — a type of cancer that affects plasma cells.

“I went to Southeast Hospital and said, ‘I think we can raise a lot of money, provided that the money goes to the cancer patients and their families,’” Ford said. “‘Not to the hospitals or to the physicians, but to the families. They may need a meal or a tank of gas or a set of tires — whatever they need that they normally wouldn’t be able to get.’”

The SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund provided assistance to more than 3,000 local families this year, and Ford estimated over half a million

Steve Schaffner leans with the music as he plays the final notes of "Let It Snow" during the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

dollars has been raised since the show’s inception. Ford said Sunday he estimated this year’s event would raise $20,000 to $30,000.

With the Jerry Ford Orchestra to provide instrumentation, the holiday concert paired some of the area’s best musicians with its finest singers.

After a welcome from emcees and KFVS12 Breakfast Show anchors Crystal Britt and Jim Burns, the concert’s first act began with performances of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “I Give Him My Heart” by Mercy Seat Children’s Choir from Charleston, Missouri.

Act one featured a variety of holiday music styles such as Steve Schaffner’s punchy performance of “Redwing” on the fiddle and Britt’s upbeat rendition of “Let It Snow.”