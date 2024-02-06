All sections
NewsDecember 4, 2017
Goodwill gig: Sounds of the Season benefits cancer-treatment fund for families
Hundreds attended the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau, raising thousands of dollars to support the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund. Tickets to the show required a minimum $10 donation to the fund, which goes directly to local families undergoing cancer treatment...
Ben Matthews
Girls in the Scott City Honor Choir sing "Silent Night" during the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau.
Girls in the Scott City Honor Choir sing "Silent Night" during the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Hundreds attended the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau, raising thousands of dollars to support the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund.

Tickets to the show required a minimum $10 donation to the fund, which goes directly to local families undergoing cancer treatment.

Local band director and Sounds of the Season producer Jerry Ford first pitched the idea of the benefit concert to Southeast Hospital shortly after his brother was diagnosed with multiple myeloma — a type of cancer that affects plasma cells.

“I went to Southeast Hospital and said, ‘I think we can raise a lot of money, provided that the money goes to the cancer patients and their families,’” Ford said. “‘Not to the hospitals or to the physicians, but to the families. They may need a meal or a tank of gas or a set of tires — whatever they need that they normally wouldn’t be able to get.’”

The SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund provided assistance to more than 3,000 local families this year, and Ford estimated over half a million

Steve Schaffner leans with the music as he plays the final notes of "Let It Snow" during the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau.
Steve Schaffner leans with the music as he plays the final notes of "Let It Snow" during the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

dollars has been raised since the show’s inception. Ford said Sunday he estimated this year’s event would raise $20,000 to $30,000.

With the Jerry Ford Orchestra to provide instrumentation, the holiday concert paired some of the area’s best musicians with its finest singers.

After a welcome from emcees and KFVS12 Breakfast Show anchors Crystal Britt and Jim Burns, the concert’s first act began with performances of “Go Tell It on the Mountain” and “I Give Him My Heart” by Mercy Seat Children’s Choir from Charleston, Missouri.

Act one featured a variety of holiday music styles such as Steve Schaffner’s punchy performance of “Redwing” on the fiddle and Britt’s upbeat rendition of “Let It Snow.”

The first act ended with one of the show’s strongest performances — a harmonic rendition of “Mary, Did You Know?” by Casey Janet Mills and Clayton Hahs.

KFVS12 anchor Crystal Britt smiles after singing "Let It Snow" during the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau.
KFVS12 anchor Crystal Britt smiles after singing "Let It Snow" during the 22nd annual Sounds of the Season benefit concert Sunday at Cape First church in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Act-two performances included Scott City Honor Choir singing “O Holy Night” and “Silent Night”, with additional performances by Jennifer Brothers with Baylee and Brenner.

To close the concert, the entire cast of singers joined Hahs on stage, to sing “America the Beautiful,” earning a standing ovation from the audience.

Months of planning and coordination go into each year’s show, but Ford said the annual commitment is worth the work.

“No. 1, it helps families that need the help,” Ford said. “No. 2, it’s still a way I can honor my brother.”

The program will air at 9 p.m. Dec. 20 on Heartland’s CW and at 10:35 p.m. Dec. 24 and at 5 and 6 a.m. Dec. 25 on KFVS12.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Pertinent address: 254 S. Silver Springs Road, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Local News
