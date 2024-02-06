Show Me Strong Kids invites community members to learn more about children's health and wellbeing by talking with local doctors and other professionals at Ask Us Anything, an event hosted by Goodwill Excel Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 29.

Show Me Strong Kids is a University of Missouri School of Medicine program. This open session features Dr. Sarah Christenberry, along with a number of child health experts from around the state -- Maya Moody, Kristin Koehn, Alicia Curran, Rachel Orscheln, Ben Francisco, April Ravert and Crystalena Oberweiser.