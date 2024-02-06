All sections
NewsAugust 26, 2023

Goodwill Excel Center to host Ask Us Anything -- A conversation about child health

Show Me Strong Kids invites community members to learn more about children's health and wellbeing by talking with local doctors and other professionals at Ask Us Anything, an event hosted by Goodwill Excel Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 29. Show Me Strong Kids is a University of Missouri School of Medicine program.

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

Show Me Strong Kids invites community members to learn more about children's health and wellbeing by talking with local doctors and other professionals at Ask Us Anything, an event hosted by Goodwill Excel Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 29.

Show Me Strong Kids is a University of Missouri School of Medicine program. This open session features Dr. Sarah Christenberry, along with a number of child health experts from around the state -- Maya Moody, Kristin Koehn, Alicia Curran, Rachel Orscheln, Ben Francisco, April Ravert and Crystalena Oberweiser.

The event is an opportunity for parents, grandparents, caregivers and other members of the community to ask questions about children's health concerns such as asthma, ADHD and other conditions.

Goodwill Excel Center of Cape Girardeau is located at 2106 William St.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

