Goodbye tours: SE River Campus season lineup takes shape

Large scale student-lead shows like "Shrek: The Musical" and "The Three Musketeers" are set to become the norm as this year's season lineup takes shape at the Southeast River Campus.

Southeast Missouri State University discontinued its annual touring series this year due to budget constraints and lower-than-expected attendance. But the decision has made way for more local productions.

Rhonda Weller-Stilson, Southeast's dean of the College of Arts and Media, said emphasis was placed on trying to customize a package that would be welcomed by people who would love the "bigger, larger scale-type productions."

And that's where the musicals and the symphony come in.

The newly added Broadway and symphony package will feature "Heathers: The Musical," "Shrek: The Musical," "Poulenc's Gloria," and "Symphonic Pops with Symphonic Stars!"

"Heathers: The Musical" -- based on the movie -- will be performed in the Rust Flexible Theatre and will run multiple weekends, "which we don't normally get that luxury to do," Weller-Stilson said.

A multifaceted show in a smaller venue, it will have a more intimate experience than the family friendly "Shrek: The Musical" to be performed in Bedell, she said.

The two symphonies within the package -- "Poulenc's Gloria" and "Symphonic Pops with Symphonic Stars!" -- will resonate with the audience, Weller-Stilson said.

"Poulenc's Gloria" will feature "beautiful, seasonal" melodies and composers John Williams and Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Symphonic Pops with Symphonic Stars!" will include popular movie scores.

"We always choose our seasons based on our students' needs," she said, "and we also want to please the public, too."

Each show is chosen based on the male-to-female casting ratio, Weller-Stilson said.

"The Three Musketeers" is a male-heavy show in terms of casting, she said, so "Heather's: The Musical" was chosen, because of its female-heavy cast.

Fall for Dance, Spring into Dance and "The Wolves" also will be part of the season lineup.

Multiple concerts will be featured throughout the season including a performance by Grammy award-winning Cho-Liang Lin in "Gala Season Opener."