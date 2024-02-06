Good Hope revitalization project collapses after tax sale

A plan pushed by Cape Girardeau city officials to revitalize two run-down buildings and a vacant lot on Good Hope Street collapsed after the properties were sold by the county government for back taxes.

City development services director Alex McElroy said the tax sale in August of this year ended the development effort before it could get started.

McElroy said city officials informed Alliant Development LLC, which intended to redevelop the properties, it was responsible for paying back taxes. But the developer never paid the back taxes and the properties were sold by the Cape Girardeau County Collectorï¿½s Office in an effort to recover back taxes.

Robert Janota, president of ISI Environmental and Recycling, purchased the properties, McElroy said.

Janota purchased the two Good Hope Street buildings at 631 and 635 Good Hope St. and a lot between them at 633 Good Hope St., as well as two South Sprigg Street properties. Janota paid $3,000 for all of the properties, which was less than the amount owed in back taxes, according to the collectorï¿½s office.

While the original revitalization plan is now a bust, McElroy said the new owner will have to fix up the properties to meet city code or demolish the structures.

McElroy said he has discussed the situation with Janota.

The roof of the brick building at 631 Good Hope St. has collapsed and the city has identified it as an ï¿½unsafe structure,ï¿½ he said.

Janota has indicated he will raze the building, McElroy said.

Redevelopment of the 635 Good Hope St. structure remains uncertain, but Janota ï¿½would prefer to leave it standing,ï¿½ McElroy said.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to Janota for comment, but voice messages left for him were not returned.

City officials announced in June 2017 they would take a new approach to cleaning blighted, downtown property. They said they want to entice developers to revitalize old, vacant buildings by offering them at no cost.