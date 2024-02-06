SIKESTON — In 2021, Glendell Hamilton of Marston, Missouri, received a breast cancer diagnosis. Throughout her treatment, she was inspired by a powerful vision: to educate others about cancer while promoting the importance of self-care.

With this mission in mind, Hamilton organized a special program following a Sunday service Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church. The event featured cancer education, recognition of survivors and the distribution of gifts while also encouraging donations for a local hospital.

In the second and third years, the event continued to grow, with increasing support from the community. Donations and volunteer hours rose significantly, helping to further spread the message of hope and awareness.

In the fourth year, another church member, Betty Roston, had a vision to expand the initiative even further. In October 2024, the church hosted a ticketed event at the Knights of Columbus in New Madrid, Missouri. This special gathering included a meal, cancer education, survivor recognition and gift distributions. The event was attended by approximately 150 people, and through their generosity and business donations, it was an extremely successful event.