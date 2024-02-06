'Gone Girl' Bar to reopen

The River View Room is available for events such as wedding receptions, banquets and other private events, while at Ragsdales "we've been focused on getting it staffed with good bartenders, bringing some bands in and starting some new things there to get us back on the map," Steinberg said.

"We decided that The Bar should be the next thing to open," she said, adding there has been no decision about when Buckner's and Stevie's Steakburgers will reopen, but that it could be later this year.

"Right now we're focusing our attention on getting The Bar back up and running," she said. "I need to be sure that when they open they open successfully, so opening them all at once would not be a great idea."

Several changes are taking place at The Bar, according to general manager, Derek Vaughn, who said the business will no longer serve food and will only be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Hours will be from 4 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

"We're also going to revamp the dining area and make it look more like a lounge with couches and a big-screen TV," he said. However, he did not rule out the possibility of reopening the kitchen at some point.

Vaughn has been preparing The Bar for its reopening for the past week or so. "I'll be hiring a couple more bartenders, and I'm going to try to make everything from scratch here," he said, including fresh herbs for cocktail garnishments he is growing on site. "Everything made from scratch tastes better."

"Gone Girl" fans and movie buffs regularly stop by The Bar even though it's currently closed. "You'd be surprised at the amount of people who are still amped up about the fact that the movie was shot here. Since I started working in here I've had people knocking on the window every day wanting to come in and take a picture with the movie prop over there," he said, pointing to a large chalkboard menu on the far wall.

Vaughn said other downtown businesses have been wanting The Bar to reopen for some time now. "Other businesses don't like to see empty spots downtown, so if you're going to own something here it needs to be open," he said.

