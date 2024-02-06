Goldens keep Grassy store going

Between Marble Hill and Silva, there isn’t much in terms of places to stop for a snack or pit stop. One constant over the decades has been a general store just west of Grassy.

Selina Golden officially began operating Golden Gas and Goods Inc. Jan. 1, 2025. Previously, it operated as the Grassy General Store.

Golden isn’t a first time business owner.

“I do interior painting and refinish cabinets and furniture,” Golden said. “(But) as far as a business like this, I have never run one before.”

The previous store owners relocated. Steve and Lisa Frymire, were the store’s previous owners.

“They bought a deer farm in Bismarck, Missouri, and were moving,” Golden said.

For Golden, just what was the first month of operating Golden Gas and Goods like?

“A little overwhelming,” Golden said. “I like everything to be just so so. It’s been a lot to learn and take on, never doing something like this before. Getting all the liquor licenses and all the retail licenses, just all the licenses to be able to operate under our new name and get everything going, it took a little doing, but I finally got it.

“It’s been various different names,” Golden said. “This place has been a business since the 50s, at least for this building. The building behind the fence was the one they operated out of in the 30s. It’s been around a long time.”

A graduate of Zalma schools, Golden was uncertain how the transition would go.

“I was nervous at first,” she said. “Everyone had gotten used to Steve and Lisa. Everyone has been super kind. It’s went well.”

There is a variety of food options during the week.

“In the mornings I have breakfast sandwiches — bacon, egg and cheese, sausage egg and cheese, things like that — and we also have breakfast pizza,” Golden said. “For lunch, we have pizza and wings every day.”

Customers can find daily specials throughout the week. Saturdays, she makes biscuits and gravy.

The store is open Mondays through Saturdays, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.