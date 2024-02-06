Goldens keep Grassy store going

Between Marble Hill and Silva, there isn’t much in terms of places to stop for a snack or pit stop. One constant over the decades has been a general store just west of Grassy.
Selina Golden officially began operating Golden Gas and Goods Inc. Jan. 1, 2025. Previously, it operated as the Grassy General Store.
Golden isn’t a first time business owner.
“I do interior painting and refinish cabinets and furniture,” Golden said. “(But) as far as a business like this, I have never run one before.”
The previous store owners relocated. Steve and Lisa Frymire, were the store’s previous owners.
“They bought a deer farm in Bismarck, Missouri, and were moving,” Golden said.
For Golden, just what was the first month of operating Golden Gas and Goods like?
“A little overwhelming,” Golden said. “I like everything to be just so so. It’s been a lot to learn and take on, never doing something like this before. Getting all the liquor licenses and all the retail licenses, just all the licenses to be able to operate under our new name and get everything going, it took a little doing, but I finally got it.
“It’s been various different names,” Golden said. “This place has been a business since the 50s, at least for this building. The building behind the fence was the one they operated out of in the 30s. It’s been around a long time.”
A graduate of Zalma schools, Golden was uncertain how the transition would go.
“I was nervous at first,” she said. “Everyone had gotten used to Steve and Lisa. Everyone has been super kind. It’s went well.”
There is a variety of food options during the week.
“In the mornings I have breakfast sandwiches — bacon, egg and cheese, sausage egg and cheese, things like that — and we also have breakfast pizza,” Golden said. “For lunch, we have pizza and wings every day.”
Customers can find daily specials throughout the week. Saturdays, she makes biscuits and gravy.
The store is open Mondays through Saturdays, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“That’s until we get on our feet, and get everything figured out,” she said. “Financially, it’s a little tougher because it’s slower but for me to know how to do all the ordering, and know the people and what people like, it’s been good to take over in the slow time.”
Food and other store merchandise comprises the majority of activity at the business.
Selina and her daughter, Lexi, are the only employees for now.
“I’m starting to get the hang of things, I’m feeling a lot more comfortable now,” she said.
One change early on is that she now offers hard liquor, such as whisky and tequila.
“I hope that goes over well,” she said.
Previously, it was only packaged beer or wine coolers.
The first month of ownership, while admittedly overwhelming for Golden, has gone well.
“It’s went really smoothly,” Golden said. “Steve and Lisa have been excellent. I’ve had to ask them several questions. It’s gone as smoothly as I think it could.”
The response from many in the community has been positive, and many expressed gratefulness that the store is remaining open.
“Everyone is saying, ‘We’re glad you’re here,’ and ‘We didn’t want the place to close,’” Golden said.
For now, the store will be closed on Sundays. Hours are expected to expand once camping season beings, in either April or May.
“This spring and summer we are going to extend the hours,” Golden said. “April to October is way busier for us because all of the campers,” Golden said.
Golden said her husband, Elias, has hopes of eventually opening up the service side of the gas station.
To reach Golden Gas and Goods Inc., which is located at 4896 Missouri Highway 34, call (573) 238-2475.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.