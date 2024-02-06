In partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau created a Golden Z club, for college students who have a heart for improving the lives of women and girls. Zonta members mentor, assist, and serve alongside these young women. Golden Z creates an opportunity for students to develop leadership skills, promotes career exploration and encourages service. Projects adopted by the Golden Z include: Central Middle School (CMS) Tiger Lilies mentorship through Big Sisters and CoNEXTion after school program. The Z club members provided encouragement for the teachers at CMS by way of goody bags this year. The club also planned this year’s Each for Equal forum.
March 8th is International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Started by the Suffragettes, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911. Today, millions of people support initiatives to create equal opportunities for women and girls. The Golden Z Club, along with members from the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, marked the occasion with a forum and panel discussion at the Wehking Alumni Center at Southeast Missouri State University.
The campaign, Each for Equal, calls on organizations and individuals to make a positive difference for women and to strive for gender parity. Gender balance is essential for economies and communities to thrive. Balance and equality is not solely a women’s issue- it is a business issue. This year’s panel featured a diverse and influential group of women and included: Sonia Rucker, Southeast Missouri State University’s Dean of Students and assistant to the President for Equity and Diversity; Dr. Sally Spalding, an Assistant professor of Communication Studies at Southeast Missouri State University; Dr. Erin Rae Fluegge, an Associate professor of Management at Southeast Missouri State University in the Harrison College of Business and Computing; and Soni Lloyd who is a Program Manager of a Community Resource Center called CoNEXTion.
The moderators, Golden Z members Hannah Jackson and Sonya Webb, led the discussion of the challenges of being in careers not traditionally held by women, gender pay equality, juggling the responsibilities of work and home, and advice for professional development for the students. The panelists agreed that balance and equality drive a better working world. While we have made a huge amount of progress towards equality, it will continue to take women supporting women to achieve our future goals and dreams.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.