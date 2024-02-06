In partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau created a Golden Z club, for college students who have a heart for improving the lives of women and girls. Zonta members mentor, assist, and serve alongside these young women. Golden Z creates an opportunity for students to develop leadership skills, promotes career exploration and encourages service. Projects adopted by the Golden Z include: Central Middle School (CMS) Tiger Lilies mentorship through Big Sisters and CoNEXTion after school program. The Z club members provided encouragement for the teachers at CMS by way of goody bags this year. The club also planned this year’s Each for Equal forum.

March 8th is International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Started by the Suffragettes, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911. Today, millions of people support initiatives to create equal opportunities for women and girls. The Golden Z Club, along with members from the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, marked the occasion with a forum and panel discussion at the Wehking Alumni Center at Southeast Missouri State University.