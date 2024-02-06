All sections
October 28, 2021
Golden Z club and Zonta to host women’s day forum
In partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau created a Golden Z club in Fall 2015, for college students who want to promote service and advocacy for women and girls in our community. Zonta members mentor, assist and serve alongside these young women...
story image illustation

In partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau created a Golden Z club in Fall 2015, for college students who want to promote service and advocacy for women and girls in our community. Zonta members mentor, assist and serve alongside these young women.

Golden Z creates an opportunity for students to develop leadership skills, promote career exploration, and encourage service projects adopted by the Golden Z club.

This year the service projects are The Safehouse Vintage NOW Fashion Show, Saint Francis Healthcare System color dash, WOA luncheon, and The Women’s Forum to honor International Women’s Day.

March 8th is International Women’s Day; a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. Started by the Suffragettes, the first international women’s day was celebrated in 1911. Choose to Challenge was the 2020 theme marking a call to action for accelerating women’s equality globally. A challenged world is an alert world. By being more aware of issues and gender inequality we can create a more inclusive world.

On March 7th, 2022, Golden Z Club in conjunction with the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau will again host a women’s day forum and panel discussion at Wehking Alumni Center at Southeast Missouri State University at 6:00 pm.

A panelist of 5 professional women will answer questions relating to gender bias and inequality in the workplace: as well as highlight individual women’s achievements and issues related specifically to women in the workplace. We also seat attendees with like professions, so that a university student who is pre-medical will be seated with attendees currently practicing in the healthcare fields.

By focusing on collective issues relating to women in the workplace, we strive to overcome inequality and create a more inclusive world. The annual Women’s Panel helps to capture that feeling of inclusiveness so it can continue all day, every day.

We hope you can join us March 7, 2022 for an uplifting experience.

Local News
