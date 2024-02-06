Golden Z club and Zonta to host women’s day forum

In partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau created a Golden Z club in Fall 2015, for college students who want to promote service and advocacy for women and girls in our community. Zonta members mentor, assist and serve alongside these young women.

Golden Z creates an opportunity for students to develop leadership skills, promote career exploration, and encourage service projects adopted by the Golden Z club.

This year the service projects are The Safehouse Vintage NOW Fashion Show, Saint Francis Healthcare System color dash, WOA luncheon, and The Women’s Forum to honor International Women’s Day.

March 8th is International Women’s Day; a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. Started by the Suffragettes, the first international women’s day was celebrated in 1911. Choose to Challenge was the 2020 theme marking a call to action for accelerating women’s equality globally. A challenged world is an alert world. By being more aware of issues and gender inequality we can create a more inclusive world.