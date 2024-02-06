A Golden Corral manager has been fired after an altercation with an employee went viral Friday.

The video of a physical altercation between an employee and a manager at the Cape Girardeau Golden Corral has been shared 12,000 times and viewed more than 362,000 times as of Friday afternoon.

The video has no audio. Shortly after the video begins, it shows a woman with blond hair and wearing a pink shirt engaged in a conversation with another woman in a uniform. About a minute into the video, the employee took off her apron and tossed it at the manager. Soon after, a third person in the video, a man in a green shirt, tried to step between the two women, but the manager refused to be separated and pushed the employee several times and at one point put her hands on the employeeï¿½s face. The employee tried backing away several times, but the manager continued pursuing the employee, even as she tried to leave, pushing her into a corner. The manager also threw a hat at the employee at the end of the video.

The employee did not retaliate with any physical response.

A spokesperson sent a statement to the Southeast Missourian on Friday on behalf of RFR Inc., a Golden Corral Franchisee, saying: ï¿½We pride ourselves on the high standards we set for customer and employee care. After investigating the matter, it is clear that the event outside our restaurant in Cape Girardeau, Mo., depicted in the video was not in keeping with those standards. The manager in question is no longer associated with our company at this time, and we are working on training protocols to ensure nothing like this happens again.ï¿½