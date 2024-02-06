Gold-medalist skater Scott Hamilton to speak at cancer gala

Next year's Southeast- HEALTH Foundation Journey Gala will feature Olympic gold medalist figure skater Scott Hamilton, live music, gourmet dinner and more.

The third annual gala, a cocktail attire, black tie optional event, will be held 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release.

Guest speaker Scott Hamilton is an Olympic gold medalist, network TV skating commentator, bestselling author, philanthropist, cancer and brain tumor survivor. He has won 70 titles, awards and honors, including induction into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and a member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Hamilton lost his mother to cancer, then became a survivor himself, according to the release, and he then launched the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship).

The gala's theme will be "Carnival Rio de Janeiro," and the event will include dancing to live music by Vote 4 Pedro and charity auctions, all to benefit the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund, according to the release.

"Funds raised from the annual gala provide essential programs to local cancer patients," SoutheastHEALTH Foundation executive director Patti Ranzini said in the release. "Last year funds helped provide free mammograms, nutritional supplements, medications, transportation service and so much more that would not be available without this support. We are grateful to everyone who participates."