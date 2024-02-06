All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 18, 2018

Gold-medalist skater Scott Hamilton to speak at cancer gala

Next year's Southeast- HEALTH Foundation Journey Gala will feature Olympic gold medalist figure skater Scott Hamilton, live music, gourmet dinner and more. The third annual gala, a cocktail attire, black tie optional event, will be held 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
story image illustation

Next year's Southeast- HEALTH Foundation Journey Gala will feature Olympic gold medalist figure skater Scott Hamilton, live music, gourmet dinner and more.

The third annual gala, a cocktail attire, black tie optional event, will be held 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release.

Guest speaker Scott Hamilton is an Olympic gold medalist, network TV skating commentator, bestselling author, philanthropist, cancer and brain tumor survivor. He has won 70 titles, awards and honors, including induction into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame and a member of the World Figure Skating Hall of Fame.

Hamilton lost his mother to cancer, then became a survivor himself, according to the release, and he then launched the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation (Cancer Alliance for Research, Education and Survivorship).

The gala's theme will be "Carnival Rio de Janeiro," and the event will include dancing to live music by Vote 4 Pedro and charity auctions, all to benefit the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund, according to the release.

"Funds raised from the annual gala provide essential programs to local cancer patients," SoutheastHEALTH Foundation executive director Patti Ranzini said in the release. "Last year funds helped provide free mammograms, nutritional supplements, medications, transportation service and so much more that would not be available without this support. We are grateful to everyone who participates."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This year's gala raised more than $200,000, Ranzini noted in the release.

The inaugural 2017 event raised more than $150,000, according to Sally Owen, marketing and communications specialist with SoutheastHEALTH.

Jennifer Icaza-Gast and Anita Drury will serve as co-chairs for the 2019 gala.

"Cancer has touched most of us, in one way or another, whether it's a family member, a co-worker or friend," Icaza-Gast said in the release. "We recognize and understand the fear and stress that a cancer diagnosis brings and we are committed to doing whatever we can to help patients and families at a time of great need."

Gala tickets may be purchased by calling the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation at (573) 519-4920 or online at SEhealth.org/Gala.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy