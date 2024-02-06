When Shawn Johnson walked onto the stage at the Show Me Center on Monday night dressed in black boots, black leggings and a black leather jacket, she looked like the definition of "cool."

That's if the audience wasn't already sold on the room full of medals and trophies -- both from the Olympics and "Dancing With the Stars" -- that reside at her parents' house and which the family refers to as "The Shawn Museum."

A gold medalist in gymnastics at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, a world and national champion in the sport and a former winner on popular reality show "Dancing With the Stars" -- on which she was, at the time, the youngest-ever competitor -- Johnson is the epitome of success.

But during Monday's installment of Southeast Missouri State's 2016-2017 Speaker Series, in front of an audience with a significant number of impressionable, young women, Johnson spent the evening talking about passion and many of the struggles -- including an eating disorder -- she's encountered, many of which stemmed from a confidence crisis because of an intense desire to fit in and be one of the cool kids, something she said she was decidedly not.

"I was a misfit," Johnson said. "I just never fit in."

That started in elementary school, when a group of girls on the playground voted her not cool enough to be a part of their clique.

The future gymnastics star was devastated by the cruelty, but her mom had a message for her, which she shared with the Show Me Center audience: "Accept it. Embrace it. Be different."

That lesson was the core of her presentation, which -- after admitting to being terrified of public speaking -- she said was unrehearsed.

Instead, she walked out on stage and simply began talking about the moments that have left the biggest impression on her.

It's a welcome outlet for Johnson, who said she does somewhere between 20 and 50 speaking events a year.

She has found release in no longer being driven by the perfection-obsessed standards of her sport.

"I became this iron machine that had to put on a front," Johnson said.

"... There were all these challenges I felt like I couldn't tell people about because it would make me a weaker competitor."

Johnson said she had wanted to quit gymnastics "a million times," but each time, her parents would catch her by surprise with the same question: "Do you still love gymnastics?"

Each time, she found herself answering yes, and that lesson continues to stick with her.

In 2009, less than a year after winning her individual gold on the balance beam, Johnson won Season 8 of "Dancing With the Stars" at the ripe old age of 16.

It vaulted her to another level of fame. (She later finished second in a special all-star edition of the show in 2012.)