Going the distance: Several locals participate in Boston Marathon

Of the 30,000 runners who participated Monday in the Boston Marathon, eight were members of the local running community.

Local runners Mike Burnett, Paul Fliege, Andrew Johnson, Ashley Schmittzehe, Alan Barnette, J. Steven Schmittzehe, Matthew Windeknecht and Carol Winter competed in the 26.2-mile race, which is among the world's premier marathons.

For Burnett -- a first-time Boston Marathoner -- the race represented the culmination of hundreds of miles logged in training.

"I've been actually running for three years, but training for a marathon's about a 20-week training cycle," he said. "You have to qualify for Boston, so it's a big deal to try to get fast enough to make it."

And qualifying is difficult. This year, for a 30-year-old man to qualify for Boston, he must run a marathon in no more than 3 hours, 5 minutes -- a time which would have netted silver in the inaugural Olympic marathon in 1896.

"But I was here with a group of people who have run this five or six times," Burnett said. "So I knew going into it what to expect, and that was very helpful."

Runners such as Carol Winter of Uniontown, who, at 55, finished 51st in her division.

"I'm the oldest one," she said. "I'm the mom around here."

Monday was her fourth time running the Boston Marathon, something she said she never considered as a goal when she began running.

"You know what? It never was." The second marathon I ever ran, I ran with my daughter, and she helped push me across the finish line faster than I thought I could," she said. "I didn't realize I had qualified until the next day, because I didn't think I'd ever be fast enough to qualify."

She said while Boston hosts a great marathon, her true goal is just to keep running.