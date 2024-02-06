Godard named as new SEMO provost

Dr. Michael P. Godard, currently the interim provost and chief learning officer at the University of Central Missouri, has been named provost at Southeast Missouri State University.

He succeeds Dr. Tamela Randolph who has served as interim provost since May 2018 following the resignation of Dr. Karl Kunkel. Godard will begin his duties at Southeast July 1.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Godard to the Southeast community," said Dr. Carlos Vargas-Aburto, Southeast president, in a news release.

"Dr. Godard brings with him a wealth of leadership experience that will help us strategize new educational delivery models and innovative academic programs to meet workforce demands and the needs of today's students," Vargas said.

Godard was among four finalists for the position and was selected following a nationwide search that drew interest from more than 50 candidates. Finalists visited campus and met with faculty and staff earlier this spring.

"During his visit to campus, Dr. Godard clearly articulated collaboration, visionary thinking, transparency, communication and listening as keys to effective leadership," Vargas said.

As provost, Godard will serve as Southeast's chief academic officer and will be responsible for matters relating to the university's faculty as well as all academic departments, colleges and Kent Library.