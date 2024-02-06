Goats helping keep invasive plants in check in forest area

ELK CREEK, Mo. -- Invasive plants can turn a grassy habitat for turkeys and quail into an overgrown thicket, so officials with the Mark Twain National Forest have turned to a decidedly low-tech way to manage them -- goats.

Brian Davidson, who manages the botany and invasive species program at the forest, told KCUR that plants such as blackberries and kudzu compete for nutrients with grassy habitat.

"And then they push out and eliminate a lot of the desirable native species that we have," Davidson said.

But removing the invasive plants can be expensive and even harmful to the environment in the forest, which covers 3 million acres across southern Missouri.

Loren and Elizabeth Steele of Elk Creek own up to 1,500 Spanish goats they take to landowners looking for a natural way to eradicate unwanted vegetation. Now, they're working with the forest, at a cost to the government of $25,000.

The Steeles set up a portable, solar-powered electric fence around a designated area. The goats roam and graze within that area. The couple have been in the goat business since 2017.