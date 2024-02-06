Goal met to honor vets at holiday

A community fundraising effort has raised enough money to place wreaths on veterans' graves.

The John Guild Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has met its $18,000 fundraising goal to place wreaths on 1,200 graves of veterans found in Jackson City and Russell Heights cemeteries.

"[We] are deeply appreciative of the funds given by businesses, organizations and especially individuals to see that those who have served our country over the years are recognized and remembered at Christmas time," John Guild Chapter members stated in a release.

Chapter members attributed the raised funds to the generosity and work of the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, Jackson Cape County and Cape West Rotary Clubs, Jackson Senior Center and Grace United Methodist Foundation.