NewsOctober 30, 2021
Goal met to honor vets at holiday
A community fundraising effort has raised enough money to place wreaths on veterans' graves. The John Guild Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has met its $18,000 fundraising goal to place wreaths on 1,200 graves of veterans found in Jackson City and Russell Heights cemeteries...
Monica Obradovic
story image illustation

A community fundraising effort has raised enough money to place wreaths on veterans' graves.

The John Guild Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has met its $18,000 fundraising goal to place wreaths on 1,200 graves of veterans found in Jackson City and Russell Heights cemeteries.

"[We] are deeply appreciative of the funds given by businesses, organizations and especially individuals to see that those who have served our country over the years are recognized and remembered at Christmas time," John Guild Chapter members stated in a release.

Chapter members attributed the raised funds to the generosity and work of the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, Jackson Cape County and Cape West Rotary Clubs, Jackson Senior Center and Grace United Methodist Foundation.

Linda Puchbauer, president of Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, obtained a grant from Rotary District 6060 to match the funds given by the local rotary clubs and Grace United Methodist Church. In total, the $2,760 raised made possible the purchase of 184 wreaths.

John Guild Chapter members encourage those interested to join them in placing wreaths at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at Jackson City Cemetery for an opening ceremony followed by the placing of wreaths at Jackson City and Russell Heights cemeteries.

Donations are still being accepted.

"Our area has experienced additional deaths of veterans since the establishment of our original goal," NSDAR members stated in the release.

Anyone with questions or wishing to donate may contact Cheryl Cook at (573) 225-7523.

