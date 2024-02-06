The 31st annual Parade of Lights' theme of "Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays" was used to a T in this float along Broadway on Sunday, Nov. 26, in downtown Cape Girardeau. Old Town Cape has chosen winners from the event, which can be seen on Page 3A. More photos are in a gallery at www.semissourian.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.