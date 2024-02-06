GM to invest $1.5 billion in Missouri truck plant

WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- General Motors will invest $1.5 billion to make what it calls the "next generation" of midsized pickup trucks at its plant near St. Louis, the company's president said Friday.

GM will use the money to upgrade its Wentzville Assembly and Stamping Plant in preparation for the new products, GM President Mark Reuss said at a news conference inside the plant, about 40 miles west of St. Louis. The company already produces the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon pickups there.

Reuss said the investment is expected to help retain 4,000 jobs at the plant. The company has about 4,300 total workers in Wentzville and any job losses will come through attrition, said Glen Kage, president of United Auto Workers Local 2250, which represents the workers.

A GM spokeswoman confirmed no jobs will be cut.

GM will invest about $1 billion to upgrade the plant itself. The rest of its investment is expected to be used for things such as machinery for outside companies supplying parts to the plant.

"It's a big deal," Reuss said. "I feel good about this. I really do."

The company did not release specific information about the new generation of mid-sized pickups, a product line in which GM has dominated in recent years.

"Suffice to say they will be very worthy replacements for the generation of trucks that rejuvenated and redefined the mid-sized segment," Reuss said.

The investment in Wentzville is part of GM's comprehensive strategy to invest in growth areas and strengthen its U.S. manufacturing base, Reuss said.

The expansion comes as GM plans to permanently close factories in Ohio and Maryland.